Alpaca excitement blasts off in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re a fan of Alpacas, Shawnee has an event going on that is just right for you.

Alpacas of Oklahoma’s Alpaca Blastoff is being held until 5 p.m. today, Nov. 9, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Oklahoma Expo Center.

The event brings in hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across Oklahoma and surrounding states, according to an Alpacas of Oklahoma news release.

“What better way to learn more about the alpaca industry than to talk to many breeders and meet their alpacas face-to-face, all under one roof? Now you can. And it’s FREE,” the news release states.

The annual event features alpacas from several states for a fleece and confirmation competition designed to promote betterment of the national alpaca breed quality.

“Artisans will showcase alpaca fiber and examples of felting, fiber arts and more. Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items with emphasis on high quality alpaca fiber products, sustainable living, made in Oklahoma and agritourism. This rare shopping opportunity comes at the perfect time for unique holiday gift ideas,” the news release states.

The event includes the follow activities for guests:

Free pictures with the alpacas,

Children’s activities and

Demonstrations using alpaca fiber.

FREE Alpaca 101 Education – look for the flashing light. Saturday 10 AM, noon and 2 PM

Event officials encourage 4H and FFA groups to attend.