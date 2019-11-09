Bella SPCA and News 4 team-up to provide low-cost pet vaccines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - News 4 partnered with Bella SPCA to hold a low cost vaccine outreach in the KFOR parking lot on Saturday.

Both dogs and cats got current with their shots at reduced rates.

Little buddies of all shapes and sizes and colors also had access to microchipping and other services at lowered cost.

It's all part of Bella's goal to help pet owners in the state.

"Our mission is to help Oklahomans who can't afford pet care,” said Cherokee Ballard with Bella SPCA. "We really feel like it's important for pet owners to be able to afford to get their pets vaccinated. Our low income assistance program is really helpful to Oklahomans in that regard."

Ballard said Bella holds vaccine or adoption events nearly every weekend in the metro. Click here for Bella's event calendar.