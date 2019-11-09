× Blue Cross and Blue Shield open enrollment held during health festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield is holding an event to get people insured and help get people on the road to good health.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma’s ‘Be Covered’ open enrollment event is going on today, Saturday, Nov. 9, until 2 p.m. at the NorthCare Pete White Health and Wellness Center, 4021 S Walker Ave., in Oklahoma City.

The event is being referred to as Festival de Salud (of Health), and includes healthy meal demonstrations with a bag of healthy groceries for families to take home, free medical screenings, health and wellness resources, one-on-one enrollment services, entertainment, family fun activities and a taco truck giving away free tacos.