Cowboys Cruise Past Kangaroos

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team held Missouri-Kansas City to just 35 percent shooting and cruised to a 69-51 win over the Kangaroos on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures, led by 13 points by Yor Anei.

Cameron McGriff had 12 points and Isaac Likekele added 10 points.

OSU made just 2 of 10 from three point range, but hit 48 percent overall from the field and outrebounded UMKC 40-24.

OSU led by 11 at halftime and led by as many as 19 points.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 on the season and will play at Charleston next Wednesday at 8:00 pm.