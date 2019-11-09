Firefighters battle house fire in Southeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department had to call in help from the Newalla Fire Department to battle a house fire near SE 15th and Triple X Road. The call came in just after 3:00 pm Saturday afternoon, and firefighters say there aren't any hydrants in that area. Everything they had to be done using water tankers, so that's why OKC called Newalla for assistants. “We had fire showing from the rear of the structure. They made an aggressive interior attack into the second floor of the structure, Major Andrew McCann told News 4. "The fire conditions were too intense and too dangerous for us to continue to try and operate in the interior of the structure.”

Firefighters say the conditions inside were so severe they had to retreat outside to continue their attack. The house sustained significant damage from the fire. “We had a significant collapse of the roof," Major McCann said. "That’s making it a little challenging for us to get to the hot spots that are underneath the roof that’s I the contents of the house..

Officials say no one was home when the fire started. “A neighbor made the 911 call. The resident was not at home," Major McCann said. "They had been here approximately an hour before, they did return to the scene.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.