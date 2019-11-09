ARIQUEMES, BRAZIL - JUNE 26: Soy plants grow in a soy field in deforested section of the Amazon rainforest on June 26, 2017 near Ariquemes, Rondonia state, Brazil. Soy production in Brazil is a significant contributor to deforestation. Deforestation is increasing in the Brazilian Amazon and rose 29 percent between August 2015 and July 2016. According to the National Institute for Space Research, close to two million acres of forest were destroyed during this timeframe amidst a hard hitting recession in the country. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, 'Deforestation causes climate change on a global scale, and is responsible for about 15 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions." (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
OKC Peace Festival takes on climate crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Peace Festival focusing on humanity’s needs and the climate crisis is underway in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City’s 35th Peace Festival is being held at the Civic Center Music Hall’s Hall of Mirrors, 201 N. Walker Ave., today, Nov. 9, until 4 p.m.
‘A Climate for Humanity’ is the theme of this year’s festival.
The theme reflects all human needs and services including the climate crisis that is becoming an issue in our time, according to Nathaniel Batchelder, Director of the Peace House in Oklahoma City.
The festival includes around 60 tables with information and wares for sale from groups working in women’s rights, children’s rights, ending racial and religious discrimination, support for education and students, education in foreign countries, poverty reduction, human services, environmental sustainability, urban farming, voter registration and climate change.