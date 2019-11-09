× OKC Peace Festival takes on climate crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Peace Festival focusing on humanity’s needs and the climate crisis is underway in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City’s 35th Peace Festival is being held at the Civic Center Music Hall’s Hall of Mirrors, 201 N. Walker Ave., today, Nov. 9, until 4 p.m.

‘A Climate for Humanity’ is the theme of this year’s festival.

The theme reflects all human needs and services including the climate crisis that is becoming an issue in our time, according to Nathaniel Batchelder, Director of the Peace House in Oklahoma City.

The festival includes around 60 tables with information and wares for sale from groups working in women’s rights, children’s rights, ending racial and religious discrimination, support for education and students, education in foreign countries, poverty reduction, human services, environmental sustainability, urban farming, voter registration and climate change.