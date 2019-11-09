Oklahoma’s preterm birth rate gets ‘D-‘ from March of Dimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - The 2019 March of Dimes report card gave Oklahoma a "D-" when it comes to the state's preterm birth rate.

In Oklahoma, the preterm birth rate is 11.4 percent, according to the March of Dimes.

The non-profit also found the preterm birth rate among African American women in Oklahoma is 38 percent higher than the rate among all other women.

Overall, preterm birth rates in the United States increased for the fourth year in a row, earning it a “C” grade.

For more about the 2019 report card, you can visit www.marchofdimes.org, or if you want to know how you can take action to make a difference, you can visit www.marchofdimes.org/actioncenter.