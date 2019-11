× Pedestrian killed in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Calumet, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car early Saturday morning.

David Byron Morton, 52, died on Calumet Road, just south of 3rd Street, when he was hit by a vehicle, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Morton was struck by a 2009 Ford Expedition at approximately 2:06 a.m.

The accident is still under investigation, according to the news release.