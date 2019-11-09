× Sooners Lead Cyclones At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Iowa State 35-14 at halftime at Owen Field on Saturday night.

The Sooners got the ball first and marched 72 yards in just four plays, with Jalen Hurts throwing deep to CeeDee Lamb for a 48-yard touchdown to give OU a 7-0 lead just 1:18 into the game.

After forcing the Cyclones to punt after three plays, OU marched to another score on their second possession.

Hurts kept on an 8-yard touchdown run to cap a 54-yard drive in seven plays and it was 14-0 Sooners with 9:28 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Iowa State got on the board, going 88 yards in five plays, with Brock Purdy passing to Tarique Milton for a 40-yard touchdown to cut the Sooners’ lead to 14-7 with 4:21 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded by going 74 yards in 11 plays, with Hurts passing to Trejan Bridges for a 7-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21-7 with 14:18 to play in the second quarter.

OU got the ball back after a Cyclones punt, and got another big play from Lamb, taking a pass in the flat from Hurts, and weaving through the ISU defense for a 63-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 28-7 lead with 8:14 to play in the first half.

Iowa State answered with a 75-yard, 5-play drive, with Purdy throwing to a wide open Dylan Soehner for a 23-yard touchdown to cut OU’s lead to 28-14 with 6:00 to play in the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged punts, then Oklahoma ate up all by three seconds of the remaining time, going 82 yards in 11 plays, with Hurts keeping for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 35-14 lead at halftime.

Hurts is 14-for-17 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 17 times for 66 yards and two more scores.

OU is 75-6-2 all-time against Iowa State.