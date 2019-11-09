× Sooners Rally to Beat Minnesota in South Dakota

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team outscored Minnesota 28-11 to end the game, rallying from behind to beat the Golden Gophers 71-62 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday night.

Minnesota led by as many as eight points, but OU took the lead with about eight minutes to play and never trailed again.

Four Sooners scored in double figures, led by Brady Manek, who had 17 points and made three 3-pointers.

Jamal Bieniemy had 15 points, while Austin Reaves added 11 points and Kristian Doolittle 10 in his season debut.

Both teams shot about 40 percent from the field, but Minnesota was just 8-for-32 from three-point range and were just 4-for-12 at the free throw line.

OU made 17 of 22 free throws.

Oklahoma improved to 2-0 on the season and will next play Oregon State in Portland on Tuesday night at 10:00 pm central time.