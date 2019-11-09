× Thunder Get Second Win Over Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder built a big first half lead, then held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-108 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, for the Thunder’s second win of the season over the beat-up Warriors.

Golden State was playing without injured stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

OKC led by 17 at halftime, then the Warriors outscored the Thunder by that margin in the third quarter to tie the game before OKC surged in the fourth to win it.

The Thunder hit 14 of 30 from three-point range, and were led by Danilo Gallinari, who had 19 points and made four 3-pointers.

Gallinari was one of five players in double figures for OKC, with Dennis Schroder scoring 18 points off the bench.

Chris Paul had 16 points and 9 assists, Steven Adams had 13 points and 8 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points.

The Thunder shot 54 percent overall from the field, and won for the third time in the last four games.

OKC improves to 4-5, and will close their two-game homestand Sunday night when they host Milwaukee at 6:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.