× 1 in custody following shooting, chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have one person in custody who allegedly shot at his business partner and initiated a chase through NE Oklahoma City streets Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say two business partners were arguing when one pulled out a gun and fired at the other near the 11800 block of NE 38th St.

Thankfully, no one was injured from the shot.

The suspect who fired the weapon fled the scene in his car and was then followed by a witness, which started the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at 19th and Hughson near Sooner Road where the suspect drove into a field and was taken into custody.