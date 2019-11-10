1 killed, 1 in serious condition following Beckham Co. crash

BECKHAM CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say one person is dead and one is in serious condition after a crash just north of Elk City Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Dacia Easter and Craig Davis were driving on Highway 34 just before 5 p.m. Saturday when they failed to negotiate a curve.

Their truck departed the roadway and struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to flip three times.

Both Easter and Davis were ejected from the truck.

Both were AirEvaced to OU Medical Center. Easter succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

Davis was admitted with serious head and internal injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

