Juvenile in custody following Sunday morning deadly shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Stillwater PD responded around 4 a.m. to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook.

Responding officers learned that a juvenile male had shot an adult male inside the residence. There were four other juveniles present in the residence at the time of the incident.

Neighbors say the kids were always outside playing, and they never would have thought something like this would happen in their quiet neighborhood. “They`ve always been very polite and well mannered,” Neighbor Susan Adkins told News 4. “The boys are great basketball players, I told them they need to try out for the basketball team."

The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment, but he later succumbed to his wounds and died.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Neighbors say the oldest kid that lives in the home where the shooting happened is probably still in middle school.

“That is bad. I used to substitute middle school, and kids don`t need to be involved in this,” Adkins said. “They don`t need this trauma.”

Investigation of this incident is still on-going.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his next-of-kin.