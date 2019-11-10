× Oh, Dear! Bucks Storm Back to Beat the Thunder

It was the second night of a back to back and the Thunder were without Steven Adams. Adams missed his third game out of his last five as the Milwaukee Bucks visited The Peake.

The Thunder got off to a good start with Nerlens Noel scoring back to back buckets, including a dunk, to keep pace early. Noel had 14 points on six of nine shooting. The Thunder had a three point lead after one.

In the second, Mike Muscala had his most successful game in an Oklahoma City uniform. Moose drained four shots, all of which came from behind the arc. That includes a buzzer beating three right before the half. OKC entered the break with a 56-50 lead. Muscala finished with 14 points. One of seven players in double figures for the Thunder.

The third quarter has been the bane of the Thunder’s existence and it was again. OKC has been outscored coming out of the half in more than half of their games this season. The Bucks poured it on outscoring the Thunder 37-24. That included Eric Bledsoe hitting a three, a layup and a foul. Bledsoe added 25.

The Thunder wouldn’t go quietly though. That despite reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo getting a steal and a dunk from the free throw line. He dropped a game high 35 points.

In the fourth, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a pair of three pointers to pull the Thunder within eight. SGA finished with 22. Then the Thunder continued to fight back. Under a minute to play, Dennis Schrdoer hit a three. He had 25 on nine of 12 shooting. OKC was down five. Chris Paul hit a runner. CP3 had 17 and OKC was down three. Then after a five second call on the inbound by Eric Bledsoe, Danilo Gallinari completed the comeback. He nailed a triple to tie it. Despite a tough shooting night, Gallinari added 14 on four of 17 shooting.

But on the other end, Brook Lopez drained a late three. He had 15 and the Thunder couldn’t respond. Milwaukee pulled out the win 121-119 in a wild finish.

The Thunder fall to 4-6 on the season. Next up, OKC travels to Indiana for a showdown with the Pacers. The Thunder have yet to win a road game this season.