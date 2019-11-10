× OSU To Wear Military Inspired Uniforms vs. Kansas

Veteran’s Day is Monday, but Oklahoma State will extend their celebration of the holiday.

The Cowboys announced Sunday they will wear uniforms that honor different forms of the military. One sleeve will feature an American flag while the other features the Oklahoma State crest for their ROTC program.

There will be no names on the uniforms. Each jersey will say Cowboy Batallion. The gray color scheme is meant to honor the the evasive aesthetics used on military.

The front of the jersey will feature the Folds of Honor logo as well as the helmet. The group provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The uniforms will be auctioned off and each item sold will benefit Folds of Honor.

OSU coach Mike Gundy said of the uniforms in the OSU release, “I have great respect for the people in our armed forces and am excited to honor them for what they do for our country. These uniforms are a good reminder to our players – and to all of us – the price these people pay every day to protect our freedom.”

OSU kicks off with Kansas at 11am Saturday.