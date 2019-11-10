Senator James Lankford sits in for Lamb as the Flash Point team discusses impeachment, DACA

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, US Senator James Lankford (R-OK) sits in for Todd Lamb to join Mike Turpen and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The team discussed the continuing impeachment inquiry. This week, public hearings are set to investigate alleged quid pro quo demands from Donald Trump to Ukraine.

Then, the Flash Point team discussed the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – also known as “DACA.”

Across the nation Friday, students held walkouts in support of DACA after the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments against the program.

