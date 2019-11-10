× Silver alert issued for missing 83-year-old man from Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Durant police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Police issued a silver alert for Bobby Nelson, who is described as a white male with an unknown clothing description.

Nelson was last seen near East Evergreen Street on Wednesday at around 10 p.m.

“The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He may be driving a silver 1994 Dodge pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate, HQL664.

If you have any information, call police.