AAA launches new military membership

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA has announced a new military membership designed to thank military members and veterans for their service.

The new membership will provide those eligible with special member benefits, including travel and merchandise discounts.

“As a sign of respect and thanks, AAA is proud to announce new membership benefits for our veterans and military personnel,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma public and government affairs manager. “We thank our veterans and military members for all they’ve done, and continue to do, to protect our great country. Now we can better protect them and their families on the road.”

Those who sign up for the new membership will receive:

A $50 primary membership

Ability to add the first additional household member for free

Waived enrollment fee (a $15 value)

Up to a $300 gift card for new cruise or tour bookings made with select AAA suppliers

20 percent off regularly priced merchandise purchased at your local AAA retail store or online at AAA.com/shop

An extra $5 off when signing up for automatic renewal

10 percent off any membership level for the primary member and all additional household members every year after you join AAA

A personalized AAA military card

