Blanchard community mourning loss of teacher, cheer coach

November 11, 2019

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — The Blanchard community is mourning the loss of a middle school teacher and coach who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a woman died after her vehicle crashed into a guard rail on Czech Hall Rd., flipped over and rolled down an embankment into the westbound lanes of I-40, according to police investigators at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver has been identified as Brookelynn Selman, a teacher and cheer coach at Blanchard Middle School, by friends, faculty and staff.

The parents of the Blanchard Middle School cheerleaders sent News 4 the following statement Monday:

“Coach B was a spunky, funny, no-nonsense coach, and she loved her cheer girls like they were her own. She taught them responsibility, love, and most importantly, to believe in themselves. Our girls not only lost a coach, but a mentor and a friend. We can only hope that Coach B knew how much she meant to them, and how much they loved her. Our continued prayers go out to Brookelynn’s family.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help Brookelynn’s family pay for funeral expenses.

