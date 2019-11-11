Community renames Moore bridge after fallen Oklahoma soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - It was a somber moment for an Oklahoma family who lost their loved one in Afghanistan.

1st Lt. Damon Leehan was killed in August of 2011 when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device, also known as an IED.

At the time of his death, his daughter was only 4 years old and his son was just 1 year old.

On Monday, the 34th Street Bridge in Moore was named after him at the request of Leehan's widow.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford was at Monday's ceremony and spoke about the importance of these types of memorials.

"Damon Leehan is from this community and came across this bridge, so the message really is to the generation is that someone from your community fought for your freedom," Lankford said.