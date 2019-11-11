Cooking with Kyle: Lemon ginger sweet potato pie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This luxurious pie is certain to be a holiday showstopper. It features lemon, ginger and a hint of brandy, which compliment the sweet potatoes perfectly. Yield: one 9” deep-dish pie.

1 – 9” deep dish pie crust (roughly 12” in diameter)

2 C mashed sweet potatoes (usually 2 sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed)

1/2 stick butter, room temperature

1 C sugar

3 eggs, room temperature

2 t grated lemon zest

2 T fresh lemon juice

3 T Brandy

1/2 t ground ginger

1/2 t vanilla

1/4 t ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter until fluffy; gradually add sugar, beating as sugar is added. Mixture will resemble a coarse meal.

Gradually beat in sweet potatoes.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating as each egg is added.

Add lemon juice and zest, spices and brandy. Beat until thoroughly combined.

Pour into unbaked pie shell.

Place in oven for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for roughly 20 more minutes, or until a knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean.