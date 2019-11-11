Weather Closings and Delays

Cooking with Kyle: Lemon ginger sweet potato pie

Posted 4:30 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, November 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This luxurious pie is certain to be a holiday showstopper. It features lemon, ginger and a hint of brandy, which compliment the sweet potatoes perfectly. Yield: one 9” deep-dish pie.

1 – 9” deep dish pie crust (roughly 12” in diameter)
2 C mashed sweet potatoes (usually 2 sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed)
1/2 stick butter, room temperature
1 C sugar
3 eggs, room temperature
2 t grated lemon zest
2 T fresh lemon juice
3 T Brandy
1/2 t ground ginger
1/2 t vanilla
1/4 t ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter until fluffy; gradually add sugar, beating as sugar is added. Mixture will resemble a coarse meal.
Gradually beat in sweet potatoes.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating as each egg is added.
Add lemon juice and zest, spices and brandy. Beat until thoroughly combined.
Pour into unbaked pie shell.
Place in oven for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for roughly 20 more minutes, or until a knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.