Cooking with Kyle: Lemon ginger sweet potato pie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This luxurious pie is certain to be a holiday showstopper. It features lemon, ginger and a hint of brandy, which compliment the sweet potatoes perfectly. Yield: one 9” deep-dish pie.
1 – 9” deep dish pie crust (roughly 12” in diameter)
2 C mashed sweet potatoes (usually 2 sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed)
1/2 stick butter, room temperature
1 C sugar
3 eggs, room temperature
2 t grated lemon zest
2 T fresh lemon juice
3 T Brandy
1/2 t ground ginger
1/2 t vanilla
1/4 t ground nutmeg
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter until fluffy; gradually add sugar, beating as sugar is added. Mixture will resemble a coarse meal.
Gradually beat in sweet potatoes.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating as each egg is added.
Add lemon juice and zest, spices and brandy. Beat until thoroughly combined.
Pour into unbaked pie shell.
Place in oven for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for roughly 20 more minutes, or until a knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean.