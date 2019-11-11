× Enid police arrest 9 car burglary suspects, recover large amount of stolen property

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Nine car burglary suspects were arrested over the weekend and a large amount of stolen property was recovered, Enid police say.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, at around 8:45 p.m., police arrested two women for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle near W Oklahoma Ave. and S Hoover St.

According to police, the women, 20-year-old Jazmen Taylor and 26-year-old Mercedes Stowe, allegedly stole a purse from inside a vehicle.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, police saw two men reportedly burglarizing a vehicle near W Hickory Ave. and N Washington St. and confronted them. Authorities say the men ran from the officers, but were later captured and identified as 21-year-old Damion Phares and 18-year-old Shaun Prock.

Investigators then responded to a home near W Columbia Ave. and N Washington St. at 7:40 a.m. that morning after learning about stolen property and additional suspects.

A search warrant was served and officials found a large amount of stolen property believed to have been stolen from other car burglaries.

Five additional suspects were found inside the home and arrested: 19-year-old Tyler Byrd, 26-year-old Kellie Payne, 21-year-old Robert Trekkel, 18-year-old Kaylind Stuart and 26-year-old Keith Nelson. All were booked on complaints of knowingly concealing stolen property. Trekkel and Stuart had additional complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Phares was booked on complaints of third-degree burglary – 20 counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine. Prock was booked on third-degree burglary – 20 counts, and knowingly concealing stolen property. At the time of the incident, Prock was already out on bond from a previous car burglary he allegedly committed on September 29.

Taylor was arrested and booked on complaints of third-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property and a Garfield County warrant on an unrelated charge. Stowe was booked for third-degree burglary.

Enid police say there has been a high number of car burglaries recently, and hope the arrests “interrupt that trend.”

Authorities have not yet located the owners to some of the stolen property.

If you are the victim of a car burglary recently and have not yet reported it, contact Enid police.