Family loses home in northwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A family of three woke up to find their longtime home in flames Monday morning.

Though the home near NW 32nd and Blackwelder is likely a total loss, firefighters say they were extremely lucky things weren't worse.

Firefighters say there were three people inside of the home and it is a miracle they woke up because they had no working smoke detectors.

"That is crazy," said Roz Cole, a neighbor. "We might need to get our smoke alarms checked, make sure everything's working in there."

A close call just next door, prompting neighbors like Cole to take action.

As the sun rose, the family learned their home of more than a decade is likely a total loss.

The three who were inside the home were treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters say one of them suffered minor burns, but they're hoping everyone will be OK.

"It's very, very fortunate," said Matt Powers Acting District 601 Chief with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Cole was at work when her husband called to tell her their neighbors' home was on fire.

She immediately feared for him and their children.

"He said the neighbor, so I was thinking the [next-door] neighbor and we're only about seven feet apart," said Cole.

Though it was across the street, the windy conditions posed a threat for all nearby homes.

"We're going to have be extra diligent in making sure that those fires don't spread," Powers said.

In the midst of devastation, everyone is thankful things weren't worse.

"They said everybody is safe and all the animals got out pretty good so that's the good thing, but I'm sorry about the house," said Cole.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department will provide smoke detectors for residents for free, just call 316-BEEP.