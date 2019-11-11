× Fired resource officer coming back to Enid Public Schools after protests

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – After students protested the firing of a school resource officer, administrators at a local school district are changing course.

The Oklahoma Education Association alleges that Enid administrators directed a former campus police chief to “hide acts of violent student conduct and student threats on multiple occasions, going so far as to demote him, then initiate termination proceedings,” a claim read.

The claim involves allegations from former campus police chief Mike Dods, who had been a police officer for 18 years and spent six years with the school district.

The documents state that Dods reported threatening or violent behavior to authorities, but was told not to do so by school administrators. After going against orders and filing reports, Dods says he was demoted and placed on a “plan of improvement.” He was ultimately fired.

Enid Public Schools told News 4 they couldn’t comment on Dods’ claims.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, some students walked out of class in support of Dods

“The fact that he was fired is really pathetic,” Enid student Kelby Robinette said.

“I just want Mr. Dods back,” Enid student Ashley Kunkel said.

On Monday, officials with the Enid Public School District announced that an agreement had been reached between the district and Dods.

"Enid Public Schools and Officer Mike Dods have agreed to resolve the present dispute in the interest of ensuring safety of staff and students. Officer Dods will return to work next Monday to serve EPS middle schools and elementary schools, and administrators and campus police officers will receive training on proper reporting procedures to ensure parents, students, and staff are safe. EPS will also begin to review campus police officer policies and procedures used in other Oklahoma school districts to see if EPS policies and procedures need to be revised. Officer Dods conveys his gratitude to EPS for taking this step and looks forward to continuing to serve the district. Enid Public Schools and Officer Dods are proud to jointly reaffirm their commitment to student safety."