Firefighters put out house fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a home in northeast Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near NE 23rd and Sooner Rd. just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters first on scene reported a structure being fully engulfed in flames.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.