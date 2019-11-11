“He is a young man that will be deeply missed by our community,” OK communities remember Mannford police chief allegedly killed by fellow officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma police chief was murdered in an alleged alcohol-fueled brawl inside a Florida hotel room and his fellow officer is accused of the crime.

The two were from Mannford, Oklahoma but traveled to Florida for a conference. The two were believed to be good friends.

Lucky Miller and Michael Nealy were reportedly good friends at work and when they were off duty. Even though they served in Mannford, Miller had strong ties to an Oklahoma town closer to the metro.

"He is a young man that will be deeply missed by our community and by myself personally because I considered him a friend," said Joe Van Tuyl, the Superintendent of Stroud Public Schools remembering the town's former police chief, school board member, and Stroud resident Lucky Miller.

For the last 12 years, Miller made the drive to Mannford everyday, to serve as police chief.

Over the weekend, he made the trip to Florida along with another Mannford police officer, 49-year-old Michael Patrick Nealey.

The two apparently were attending a law enforcement conference that kicked off Monday.

But investigators say the two got into a fight at their Pensacola Beach hotel the night before.

It's not yet clear what happened, or what led up to the fight but deputies now say alcohol played a role and no weapon was ever involved. Miller died as a result of his injuries.

Nealy was arrested and is now facing a murder charge. He being held without bond in Escambia County, Florida.

He'll make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

"It just doesn`t make any sense...That's what's so hard about all this," said Tyler Buttram.

The Mannford Mayor referencing the fact that Miller and Nealy were believed to be good friends both on and off the clock.

"This is a pretty tight knit community, they would come in together. They always seemed like they were pretty close to me," said one Mannford resident.

Miller leaves behind three childern who attend Stroud schools. His wife is a teacher at Stroud Elementary.

"He had that quality to be friendly with the public but still enforce the law. Lucky will be missed by the entire area," said Van Tuyl.

Mannford officials say law enforcement agencies from all over the state have volunteered to help out their fellow officers in blue at the Mannford Police Department in their time of need.