“He was a great person,” Investigation underway after two found murdered in Clinton

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in Clinton over the weekend.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of S. 6th St. in Clinton.

When police arrived, they found two people in the apartment dead with gunshot wounds.

“We’re not sure exactly who we are looking for. We've got several leads, and we're developing some investigative items,” Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel said. “We're still conducting interviews and doing the basic investigation on the crime itself.”

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Gabrielle Hawthorn, of Clinton, and 27-year-old Deshawn Wooden, of Clinton. Police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

“To our knowledge, there was nothing unusual going on in the apartment prior to the homicide occurring,” Chief Rinkel said.

According to neighbors and friends, the apartment belonged to Wooden, and Hawthorn was there visiting.

Gabrielle Gubitz says she grew up with Wooden, and he was one of the nicest people she knew.

“He was a great person, and he was a great father to his daughter. It’s just not right what happened to him,” Gubitz said. “I just hope we get justice from the situation. We love him and miss him dearly.”

Gubitz told News 4 Wooden has a 4-month-old daughter, and Hawthorn was a mother as well.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Clinton police at (580) 323-2323 or the OSBI Tip Line at 800-522-8017.