Hollywood stars meet Oklahomans, attend Thunder game 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two well-known Hollywood actors are making the most of their stay in Oklahoma as they prepare to film in the state.

“Stillwater,” starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg, will be filmed in different parts of the state, including Oklahoma City and Coyle.

Recently, Sgt. Bradley Wynn with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office got to meet Damon and Eisenberg.

Eisenberg was also able to attend Sunday night’s Thunder game with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“Jesse is a huge NBA fan and said it was a dream to attend a Thunder game in OKC. Always happy to oblige!” said Holt on Facebook. “Even more importantly, we love our fast-growing film industry that brings so many talented people like Jesse to Oklahoma and allows our homegrown talent to work in the industry they love right in their backyard.” Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office Tava Maloy Sofsky says the project is helping to boost the state’s filming industry.

