Mesta Park residents preparing for 42nd annual holiday home tour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents will soon be able to visit one of the most historic areas of Oklahoma City, just in time for the holidays.

Mesta Park was founded in 1902 and features many examples of classic architecture from the early 20th century.

The Mesta Park Holiday Home Tour will feature six homes, a festive refreshment porch, holiday music by neighborhood students and will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus.

Organizers say all homes will be adorned with festive decorations and fresh greenery.

The event kicks off with a candlelight tour on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues with an afternoon tour on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and come with a free $5 gift card to Parlor.

Organizers say tour ticket purchases include complimentary coffee, hot cider, and cookies on one porch.