Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather Closings and Delays

National Geographic photographer visits Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center

Posted 12:29 pm, November 11, 2019, by

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A photographer with National Geographic stopped by an Oklahoma aquarium and natural sciences center as part of his project to document every species before they disappear.

Joel Sartore visited the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center as part of his National Geographic Photo Ark project.

Joel Sartore at Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center

As part of his 25-year project to document every species before they disappear, Sartore photographed 16 different animals with the help of Executive Director Doug Kemper and the aquarium’s team of biologists.

Photo by: Joel Sartore. Paddlefish…Polyodon spathula, at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center in Medicine Park, OK.

Photo by Joel Sartore: Caribbean reef octopus, Octopus briareus, at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center in Medicine Park, OK.

  • Bumblebee cichlid
  • Giraffe cichlid
  • Sunburst cichlid
  • African butterfly fish
  • Glass catfish
  • Paddlefish
  • Ironcolor shiner
  • Blacktail topminnow
  • Sauger
  • White crappie
  • Bantam sunfish
  • Flier
  • Red-spotted sunfish
  • Pirate perch
  • Elephant nose fish
  • Caribbean reef octopus

“Joel has been to probably every aquarium in the world and he was so impressed with our place and how we are devoted to mostly Oklahoma freshwater species,” said Nicole Rowe, Aquarium and Life Sciences Director. “He also fell in love with Medicine Park!”

It will be 18-24 months before all of the Medicine Park animals are incorporated into the Photo Ark project.

Click here to learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.