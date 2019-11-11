National Geographic photographer visits Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A photographer with National Geographic stopped by an Oklahoma aquarium and natural sciences center as part of his project to document every species before they disappear.

Joel Sartore visited the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center as part of his National Geographic Photo Ark project.

As part of his 25-year project to document every species before they disappear, Sartore photographed 16 different animals with the help of Executive Director Doug Kemper and the aquarium’s team of biologists.

Bumblebee cichlid

Giraffe cichlid

Sunburst cichlid

African butterfly fish

Glass catfish

Paddlefish

Ironcolor shiner

Blacktail topminnow

Sauger

White crappie

Bantam sunfish

Flier

Red-spotted sunfish

Pirate perch

Elephant nose fish

Caribbean reef octopus

“Joel has been to probably every aquarium in the world and he was so impressed with our place and how we are devoted to mostly Oklahoma freshwater species,” said Nicole Rowe, Aquarium and Life Sciences Director. “He also fell in love with Medicine Park!”

It will be 18-24 months before all of the Medicine Park animals are incorporated into the Photo Ark project.

