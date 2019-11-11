OHP: Man killed in McClain County crash

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in a crash in McClain County over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Sunday, just before 9:15 p.m., on State Highway 74 near State Highway 59 in Wayne, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 32-year-old Carry Stratton was driving southbound on State Highway 74 when he departed the roadway and traveled onto the grassy shoulder, re-entering the roadway and then overturning.

Stratton was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City where he later died from his injuries.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “failure to maintain lane.”