Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather Closings and Delays

OKC police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

Posted 5:57 am, November 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.

Police are looking for Juan Pinon, who is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a hat, color unknown, with a gray coat, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

His last known location is in Oklahoma City on Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. near SW 29th and May.

Authorities say Pinon mainly speaks Spanish, and knows some English.

If you know his whereabouts, call police immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.