OKC police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.

Police are looking for Juan Pinon, who is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a hat, color unknown, with a gray coat, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

His last known location is in Oklahoma City on Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. near SW 29th and May.

Authorities say Pinon mainly speaks Spanish, and knows some English.

If you know his whereabouts, call police immediately.