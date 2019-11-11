Oklahoma Aquarium announces sea turtle’s new name

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – A sea turtle at the Oklahoma Aquarium not only celebrated its 25th birthday over the weekend, but it also received a new name!

In honor of the aquarium’s loggerhead sea turtle’s 25th birthday, a public voting contest was held for the turtle’s new name.

More than 1,400 submissions were received during the Sea Turtle Naming Contest, as well as more than 6,000 votes for the contest.

The five final names were Splash, Sammy, Bubbles, Seamore, and Crabby.

On Saturday, the aquarium hosted a Sea Turtle Birthday Party where divers revealed the turtle’s new name underwater.

The turtle’s new name was revealed as “Seamore.”

36.022873 -95.968328

The event also included the aquarium’s plastic grocery bag recycling drive.