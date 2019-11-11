× Oklahoma Corporation Commission hosts public meeting for electric utility concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The public is invited to a public meeting involving Oklahoma electric utility companies.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says it will hold a public meeting with Oklahoma electric utilities on concerns regarding the “resiliency, security, and reliability of Oklahoma’s electric grid,” a notice from the commission read.

Officials say they will also discuss actions to address any concerns at the meeting.

“The issue of electric grid reliability has been a growing concern across the nation over recent years,” Commissioner Dana Murphy said. “This is a chance to focus on the issue from an Oklahoma perspective.”

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in room 301 at the Jim Thorpe State Office Building, located at 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The meeting will also be streamed live here.