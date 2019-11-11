Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers step in on Senior Night for daughter of late trooper

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers went beyond the call of duty last week for the daughter of a trooper who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.

On July 14, 2017, officials stopped D’Angelo Burgess along I-35 near Tecumseh Rd. for following too closely, but at some point, he fled the scene and led troopers on a chase.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer was putting out stop sticks in an attempt to stop Burgess in Moore when he was hit by a fellow trooper’s vehicle.

Meyer was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but died 10 days later due to his injuries.

On Friday, Meyer’s daughter, Izzy Meyer, took part in Noble High School’s Senior Night.

Several troopers stood in Meyer’s place for his daughter.

Burgess was found guilty of first-degree murder in Meyer’s death.