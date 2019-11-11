Oklahoma police officer accused of killing his police chief in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – An Oklahoma police officer was arrested in Florida in connection to his police chief’s murder, officials say.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey and Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller were on the Gulf Coast attending a conference.

WKRG reports Nealey is accused of killing Miller.

Authorities say a “physical altercation” occurred between Nealey and Miller, but did not release any other details.

Nealey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a complaint of murder.

