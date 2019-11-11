Online western retailer announces plans to open Oklahoma City shop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As shoppers start thinking about Christmas presents and wish lists, an online western brand announced that it is opening its first store outside the state of Texas.

Tecovas announced that it plans to open its first brick-and-mortar store outside of Texas in Oklahoma City’s Classen Curve district.

Tecovas is an Austin-based western brand that makes high-quality products that are available directly to the consumer.

Officials say shoppers will have the opportunity to personalize all leather accessories with complimentary custom debossing in the store, and guests can enjoy complimentary boot shines.

The company plans to open the Oklahoma City store on Nov. 22, located at 5854 N. Classen Blvd., Suite P-06 in Classen Center.