Organizers spreading awareness for free program to help veterans in college

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A federal program is bringing awareness to its free services for veterans who are transitioning to higher education.

Veterans Upward Bound is a federally-funded program through the U.S. Department of Education that is designed to motivate and assist veterans in the development of the required skills needed to succeed in postsecondary education.

Organizers say the program provides counseling, mentoring, tutoring, and academic instruction in the core subject areas. Since the program is federally-funded, there is no out-of-pocket expense for any of the services.

The services they provide include benefit application assistance, school selection comparison, academic skills development, academic program research, financial aid assistance, admissions assistance, transcript requests, financial literacy, and test preparation.

Officials say there are three Veterans Upward Bound offices across the state, but they work with nearly every higher education institution in the state.

VUB locations in Oklahoma are as follows:

Redlands Community College (405)422-1451

East Central University (580) 559-5541

University of Central Oklahoma (405) 974-3686.