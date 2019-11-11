OSBI investigating double homicide in Clinton

CLINTON, Okla. (Clinton Daily News) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in Clinton over the weekend.

Police responded to a home in the 300 block of S. 6th St. on Sunday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene at around 10 p.m.

According to the Clinton Daily News, the victims are a male and female who appeared to have been shot.

OSBI officials say the victims have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case.

