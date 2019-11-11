Weather Closings and Delays

OU identifies student found dead on campus

Posted 5:14 pm, November 11, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at the University of Oklahoma has identified the student who was found dead on campus Saturday.

The University of Oklahoma Police Department received a call about a body found at 1695 Asp Ave. at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.

OU police responded and determined that there was no threat to anyone else and proceeded to secure the area.

Today, OU identified the student as 23-year-old OU junior Richard Estraca of Altus, Oklahoma.

“We are deeply saddened to lose a member of the OU family and grieve with his loved ones during this time of profound sorrow. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We will continue to respect the family’s privacy. “

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of death.

