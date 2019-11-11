Police: Two arrested after claiming to buy running car with ignition missing

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI)- Authorities say two people were taken into custody after being found with a sawed-off shotgun in a stolen car.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Tulsa police officers pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of the Tulsa Inn and Suites and immediately knew something wasn’t right.

According to FOX 23, officers say the two people inside the vehicle were acting strange, which is when investigators realized that the vehicle was stolen.

While searching the vehicle, investigators say they found a sawed-off shotgun under the driver’s seat and three boxes of ammunition in the spare tire wheel well.

Officers ultimately arrested Joseph McCarthy and Ashley Hall.

According to police reports, Hall told authorities that she thought the vehicle was “fishy” because it was hot-wired and the ignition was gone. She claims they purchased the vehicle, which was already running, for $300 in Oklahoma City.

McCarthy was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.

Hall was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.