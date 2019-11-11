Return the Salute: Non-profit works to give amputee vets new life with new limbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It is a surgery that has been successfully performed in the United States less than 20 times.

"There is no way the government is going to fund this,” Lori Ernst said. “They're going to give them a prosthetic because it's the easiest thing to do."

But now, there is a push to change that for our military veterans who have lost their arms.

The procedure is still considered experimental, but it can be done.

And it has been done.

"It's a fairly new thing that not many people are aware of, and we need to get it out there,” Ernst said.

"Where we're at here in Oklahoma is promoting awareness of the need for donors and the need of awareness for donation,” LifeShare Services of Oklahoma CEO Jeffrey Orlowsk said.

