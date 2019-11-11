Salvation Army’s Red Kettles now capable of donations through Apple Pay, Google Pay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army is now offering digital donation capabilities for its Red Kettles.

QR codes and smart chips have been placed on Red Kettle signs across Central Oklahoma, allowing shoppers to simply scan or “bump” their phones to make a digital donation.

Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

“Kettle Pay offers individuals new avenues to make a gift,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “When an individual visits our kettles, traditionally we could only accept cash, coin or check. This technology allows for so many in the community who may not have cash on them but still want to make a gift to support the numerous programs we have, helping our communities by investing in the lives of those who may have fallen on hard times.”

Every year, the campaign raises money to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services.

You can donate at any traditional Red Kettle, online here or by texting KETTLE to 91999.