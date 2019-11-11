× Santa arrives at Penn Square Mall for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is underway at a metro mall and Saint Nicholas himself is officially available for visits with families.

Santa Claus arrived at Penn Square Mall on Nov. 1 and will visit until December 24.

“Visiting the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Penn Square Mall is a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer,” said Jill Merritt, Director of Marketing. “We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at Penn Square Mall.”

Until December 24, you can save time and avoid the line by reserving your family’s magical moment with Santa here.

There will also be a Caring Santa event, which provides children with special needs and their families the opportunity to visit with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. It will be held Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

And, your four-legged family members also have the chance to meet Santa on Pet Photo Nights on Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.