× Sooner Receiver Earns Big 12 Honor

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Lamb had eight catches for 167 yards and touchdowns of 48 and 63 yards in the Sooners’ 42-41 win over Iowa State last Saturday.

It’s Lamb’s third Big 12 weekly honor of his career and second this season.