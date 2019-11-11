× Suspect dies after crashing stolen vehicle during police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety say a chase suspect has died from injuries sustained after the stolen car flipped and crashed on the Turner Turnpike Monday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle along the Turner Turnpike.

However, the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a chase with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the chase ended when the suspect lost control and flipped the car. Troopers say the vehicle crashed just west of the Chandler exit.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Officials tell News 4 the vehicle was stolen.

There is no other information available at this time.