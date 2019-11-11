“There are no words,” Love County wedding venue burns to the ground

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) – A place that was known for bringing families together is now picking up the pieces after a devastating fire in one Oklahoma community.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to a blaze at the Red River Ranch in Burneyville.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized that the entire wedding venue was engulfed in flames.

Officials tell KXII that the fire likely started at an electrical breaker panel in the kitchen.

“Our beautiful Wedding Venue burnt down early this morning. There are no words. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Ranch House and we will be sorting out our future plans over the next few days. We are thankful that our Overlook Lodge, Houses, Cabins, and Equestrian Facilities are all fine. Also, that the Ranch House was closed up for the night when this happened,” the Red River Ranch posted on Facebook.