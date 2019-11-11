Two open casting calls to be held in OKC, Tulsa for major star-studded film

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A star-studded production set to be filmed in Oklahoma next year is holding two open casting calls in the state this week.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will star in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will be filmed during spring and summer of 2020.

The production has announced two open casting calls in Oklahoma City and Tulsa for Native American men and women.

Production crews are looking for individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as Speaking Actors or Background Extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles.

Children under 16 will be seen at a separate casting call on a date that has yet to be announced.

If you are interested in the casting call, here are a few things you need to know:

Photos will be taken on-site; no preparation is necessary.

Ladies are asked to not wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup. Foundation is OK, but crews are looking for a “fresh and natural look.”

Everyone will be measured for sizes. You are asked to wear form-fitting clothing, like a t-shirt and jeans.

If you want to be in the movie, you should start growing out your hair and eyebrows so they can be styled according to the era of the story.

Open calls take time, and you should plan accordingly.

If you cannot make it to a casting call and are interested in being an actor in the film, you can submit a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com using “KFM Casting” in the subject line.

For those who are interested in being extras but cannot attend a casting call, submit a current photo and contact information to kotfmcasting@yahoo.com with “KFM Extra” in the subject line.

The Oklahoma City casting call will be from noon-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Renaissance Waterford Marriott, 6300 Waterford Blvd. Tulsa’s casting call will be from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Warren Place, 6110 S. Yale Ave.