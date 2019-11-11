Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Oklahoma to celebrate 150th anniversary

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s very unusual for families to see steam locomotives crossing the railroad tracks these days, but some Oklahoma families will have the chance to see a historic steam engine later this week.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The train will make several stops across Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Those stops include:

Sallisaw, 101 E. Cherokee Ave. at 9:15 a.m.

Gore, S.E. Railroad St. & S. Campbell St. at 10:15 a.m.

Fort Gibson, Poplar St. Crossing at 11:15 a.m.

Wagoner, S.W. 5th St. & Jackson Ave., at 12:15 p.m.

Claremore, Florence Ave. Crossing at 1:30 p.m.

Nowata, Cherokee Ave. Crossing at 3:15 p.m.

All stops will last 15 minutes before the train will depart.

Organizers say visitors should stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

Click here for more information.